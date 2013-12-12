3 break-ins, 2 days in Oregon

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Oregon Police are investigating another home break-in - the third in two days.

It happened on the 2000 block of Oakdale on Wednesday. A video gaming system and jewelry were taken.

The two other recent break-ins occurred on the 3000 block of Eastmoreland and the 400 block of Sewell. More than $1,000 worth of jewelry and electronics were taken from each home.

Police say crimes like these are more frequent at this time of year because more people are out shopping for the holidays, but there are ways people can protect their homes.

“Try not to display all of your holiday gifts outside your window,” said Det. Janet Zale. “It’s just kind of an invitation for burglars to come in and steal your things. And always, the best thing is to keep an eye on your neighborhood. You know it better than anyone else.”

Police have increased patrol in the areas where the break-ins occurred, and they are investigating to determine if the three incidents are related.

