TPD: Thieves targeting local dollar stores

Toledo Police need help catching thieves that have been hitting up Family Dollars and Dollar Generals as a way to make easy money.

Police say it's a growing trend as more of those types of stores show up in the area. Thieves either break in and take what they want to sell, or just come in and rob them.

On Tuesday, after hours, a bold pair of thieves smashed through the glass door of the Family Dollar on Bancroft, grabbed a cart, filled it with cleaning supplies and took off. Police say the items are likely sold on the streets for cash.

Around 11 p.m. Wednesday night, an armed man showed up at the Dollar General on Airport Highway, demanding cash.

"This person took a lot of risk," said Sgt. Joe Heffernan. "When he gets caught, he's going to do a lot of time. And he ended up with a lot of money, so it's really kind of a stupid crime to commit. There's a high cost involved if you're going to be doing these types of crimes."

Anyone with information on these incidents should call Crimestopper at 419-255-1111.

