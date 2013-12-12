TPD: Thieves targeting local dollar stores

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Toledo Police need help catching thieves that have been hitting up Family Dollars and Dollar Generals as a way to make easy money.

Police say it's a growing trend as more of those types of stores show up in the area. Thieves either break in and take what they want to sell, or just come in and rob them.

On Tuesday, after hours, a bold pair of thieves smashed through the glass door of the Family Dollar on Bancroft, grabbed a cart, filled it with cleaning supplies and took off. Police say the items are likely sold on the streets for cash.

Around 11 p.m. Wednesday night, an armed man showed up at the Dollar General on Airport Highway, demanding cash.

"This person took a lot of risk," said Sgt. Joe Heffernan. "When he gets caught, he's going to do a lot of time. And he ended up with a lot of money, so it's really kind of a stupid crime to commit. There's a high cost involved if you're going to be doing these types of crimes."

Anyone with information on these incidents should call Crimestopper at 419-255-1111.

Mobile users, click on the "Video" button in the app to watch this story. Download our app here.

Copyright 2013 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.