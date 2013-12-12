Blind Oregon man plays piano, composes - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Blind Oregon man plays piano, composes

Despite being born blind, 23-year-old Corey Pappas has been playing the piano since he was 7.

What's more, Corey has cerebral palsy and is only able to play with his left hand. None of that has stopped him, and he says music is his outlet.

"I like to make people happy, and I enjoy the interaction with the audience and how they get interested in my music," Corey said.

Corey composes and arranges music just by listening to the sound of the keys on the piano.

"When people listen to him play, they think, ‘Oh, that's really nice, nice music,'" said Mike Pappas, Corey's father. "But when you look at his disability, coupled with the fact that he is playing the piano, it's amazing what he can do."

Mike says it all started with a toy piano they bought Corey when he was 4 years old. His parents quickly realized he wasn't just banging keys like most 4-year-olds would. He was playing music.

"I myself have taken it for granted a lot, and I think I really realize what he is capable of when I see him play and I see the reaction of other people," Mike said.

What are Corey's future plans?

"I could see myself doing concerts in front of people because of my likingness of able to perform," he said.

"I hope that Corey can continue to nurture his ability to be spontaneous in playing music," Mike said.

Corey will be playing Friday night at the Manor House at 7 p.m.

