Injured dog saves owner after car accident

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot is the seventh largest in lottery history. (Source: WJXT via CNN)

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner Police responded to reports of a man wielding a machete in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart. Source: FOX 8

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

A dog helped save her owner who was badly injured in a car crash just days before Thanksgiving.

John Miles was walking his dog Lucy on Neponset Street in Dorchester, as he does every day, when both of them were hit by a car.

John blacked out and doesn't remember what happened. Lucy, a husky-beagle mix, who was also injured, limped to a nearby dentist's office and barked until help arrived. She limped back and stayed by John's side until emergency crews arrived.

"I'm very happy that Lucy did what she did," Miles said. "Makes me feel wonderful because if a dog as good as her can get recognition for doing something above and beyond good for her."

John had no identification on him, so first responders used Lucy's ID tags to determine who they were

"What I'm being told is she sat there and was crying and everything else, you know because I couldn't get up," John says. "That's the type of dog she is."

John suffered major injuries including two broken legs, a broken arm and 15 facial fractures. He will undergo surgery on Thursday. Lucy is currently limping around with a torn ACL and leg fractures. Right now, she is clearly missing John.

"We found out that beagles actually cry, they have tear ducts," said Caitlan Miles, John's daughter. "So after the accident, when I was home with her, she had tears running down her fur. She is walking around lost without him."

Lucy will have surgery on Friday. A fund has been set up to help pay for the cost of her care.

"Once the winter's over, if I'm recovered and Lucy's recovered you can bet we'll be out doing our walking again," John said.

