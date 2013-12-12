ProMedica could expand property - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

ProMedica could expand property

ADRIAN, MI (Toledo News Now) -

Big changes could be on the way for a hospital-owned piece of land in Lenawee County.

ProMedica leaders are announcing the closure of Mission Point Golf Course, located off North Adrian Highway and situated about halfway between Bixby and Herrick hospitals.

Starting Jan. 1, the golf course, retail shop and rental hall will close as part of an effort by ProMedica to realign operational priorities and eventually develop the property.

"I know that the community would certainly welcome any upgrade to medical facilities," said 
Ronald Elardo, chairman on the planning commission in Adrian Township.

Elardo says ProMedica has not yet provided plans on their intentions with the property, but believes the doctors at both facilities are top-notch and thinks many are hoping to see a new facility.

"My thought was that if they were combining all of those services into one mega hospital, that might be a boom to the community," said Elardo.

ProMedica reps aren't saying much, except that they're looking for ways to use the land to enhance health care in Lenawee County. Before any changes can happen, however, Elardo says leaders would have to come to the township with site plans and there would be public hearings for the community to weigh in.

