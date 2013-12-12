Ottawa Park Ice Rink opens Saturday

Toledo residents should be familiar with the Old Newsboys Goodfellow Association selling newspapers in parking lots and shopping centers.

Believe it or not, it's already time to start thinking about the holidays. Registration for the Salvation Army's Christmas Assistance Program kicked off Tuesday.

Do you need a little help for the holidays?

It's the season of gift giving and sometimes, the season gift returning. Many stores are getting ready for a lot of return receipts in the days following Christmas.

Falling temps and falling snow mean it's time to break out the mittens, scarves and heavy coats. But it's also time for hot chocolate, sledding, snowball fights and ice skating!

The weather outside might not be your "ideal weather," but it's just fine for the city of Toledo's outdoor ice rink.



The Ottawa Park Ice Rink, located on Bancroft Street in west Toledo, will open for the winter season with open skating from 1-9 p.m. Saturday. General admission is $4 and skate rental is $2. Children age 3 and under get in free. For senior citizens age 55 and older admission is $2.50.

Season passes are available this year for $125 per family, $35 for individuals and $25 for senior citizens age 55 and older. Season passes provide unlimited admission to the skating rink, skate rental is an additional cost.

City parks and recreation crews have been busy getting the facility ready to open. Toledo's Parks and Recreation Manager Sherrie Shipman says the opening of the rink was really in the hands of Mother Nature.

"We started cleaning out the warming house and the restrooms, and started setting up the concession stand about two weeks ago. Last week it was warm and sunny - and sunny is not a good friend to make ice. So we waited until this week to make ice," explained Shipman.

Find the ice rink's full open skate schedule, special events and additional information online or call 419-245-3388. Visitors planning an outing to the Ottawa Park Ice Rink are encouraged to call the ice condition hotline at 419-936-2997 in advance.

