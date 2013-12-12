Toledo Mayor-elect Collins to meet with President Obama Friday - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledo Mayor-elect Collins to meet with President Obama Friday

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Toledo Mayor-elect D. Michael Collins will meet with President Barack Obama on Friday.

The visit is part of the president's meeting with several newly-elected mayors from around the country, including Los Angeles and New York City.

The White House says the meeting is to discuss the ways in which the Obama Administration can serve as an active partner on job creation.

The following current and future mayors will also be present at the meeting:

•         Los Angeles, CA Mayor Eric Garcetti

•         St. Petersburg, FL Mayor-elect Rick Kriseman

•         Boston, MA Mayor-elect Martin Walsh

•         Detroit, MI Mayor-elect Mike Duggan

•         Minneapolis, MN Mayor-elect Betsy Hodges

•         Jersey City, NJ Mayor Steven Fulop

•         New York, NY Mayor-elect Bill de Blasio

•         Rochester, NY Mayor-elect Lovely Warren

•         Charlotte, NC Mayor-elect Patrick Cannon

•         Greensboro, NC Mayor Nancy Vaughan

•         Cincinnati, OH Mayor John Cranley

•         Harrisburg, PA Mayor-elect Eric Papenfuse

•         Pittsburgh, PA Mayor-elect Bill Peduto

•         Chattanooga, TN Mayor Andy Berke

•         Seattle, WA Mayor-elect Ed Murray

Tune in to WTOL 11 News at 5 for more.

Copyright 2013 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly