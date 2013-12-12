Monroe Street Wendy's restaurant robbed at gunpoint - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Monroe Street Wendy's restaurant robbed at gunpoint, suspects at large

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

The Wendy's restaurant on Monroe Street near Douglas Road was robbed at gunpoint by two masked men Thursday morning, according to Toledo Police.

Police say the two men entered the store shortly before 11 a.m. wearing ski masks. One of the suspects placed a gun to the back of the victim's head and forced her to the office at the rear of the store. The suspects attempted to gain entry to the safe, but were unsuccessful. According to police, they then fled the restaurant on foot into a residential neighborhood. Police are searching the area.

No one was injured during the robbery and there was no loss.

Stay with Toledo News Now for more updates.

