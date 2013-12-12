Third person charged in Waterville home invasion homicide

Juror dismissed from jury of The People vs. James Worley

James Worley found guilty in the murder and kidnapping of Sierah Joughin

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot is the seventh largest in lottery history. (Source: WJXT via CNN)

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner Police responded to reports of a man wielding a machete in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart. Source: FOX 8

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

Lucas County Sheriff John Tharp has announced a third person has been arrested in the May murder of Waterville resident James Safadi.

Adam Anderson, a 20-year-old Toledo resident, is the third person charged in the case. Anderson has been charged with one count each of murder and aggravated robbery.

Safadi was shot and killed in his Waterville home May 18, 2013. His girlfriend told police three males broke into their home, stealing an undisclosed amount of money and a ring off her finger. According to a source close to the investigation, seven handguns were also stolen, along with a large amount of ammunition.

Ronald Rooker and James Allen have been in custody and are awaiting trial in this crime. Rooker lives next door to the crime scene.

Anderson will have a preliminary hearing next week.

