Third person charged in Waterville home invasion homicide

Reporting by Steven Jackson, Reporter
Lucas County Sheriff John Tharp has announced a third person has been arrested in the May murder of Waterville resident James Safadi.

Adam Anderson, a 20-year-old Toledo resident, is the third person charged in the case.  Anderson has been charged with one count each of murder and aggravated robbery.

Safadi was shot and killed in his Waterville home May 18, 2013. His girlfriend told police three males broke into their home, stealing an undisclosed amount of money and a ring off her finger. According to a source close to the investigation, seven handguns were also stolen, along with a large amount of ammunition.

Ronald Rooker and James Allen have been in custody and are awaiting trial in this crime. Rooker lives next door to the crime scene.

Anderson will have a preliminary hearing next week.

