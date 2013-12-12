Toledo Police Chief Derrick Diggs to step down - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledo Police Chief Derrick Diggs to step down

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Toledo Police Chief Derrick Diggs has notified Mayor Mike Bell and executive staff of the police department that he intends to step down from his position at the end of Mayor Bell's term.

Chief Diggs cited irreconcilable differences in policing philosophy with Mayor-elect D. Michael Collins as his reason for stepping down.

The chief's final day with the department will be Jan. 2, 2014.  Chief Diggs says he will pursue other professional law enforcement opportunities, and is giving the Mayor-elect the chance to appoint a chief with who he shares the same approach to policing strategy.

Mayor-elect D. Michael Collins released the following statement on the chief's resignation:

Toledo Police Chief Derrick Diggs was appointed to the position of Chief under Mayor Michael P. Bell, he served his Mayor well as Chief and I have the utmost respect for Chief Diggs as an individual. I will be announcing my candidate for appointment to the Chief of Police along with the other Director positions on or before December 16th. This individual shares some of my philosophies on how to best meet the safety needs of our community as defined during my mayoral campaign. I wish Chief Diggs success in his future endeavors as a law enforcement professional.

Collins says he will be hiring from within when it comes to the new chief.

"The individual I am going to be naming as Chief of Police is an individual who serves on the police department and I have the utmost confidence in terms of his capabilities of leading the department under my administration," Collins said Thursday morning.

The new chief will have to be approved by a vote of Toledo City Council after he or she is named by Collins. A majority vote of council is needed to approve the new Chief.

