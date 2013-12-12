Toledo Police Chief Derrick Diggs to step down

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

Toledo Police Chief Derrick Diggs has notified Mayor Mike Bell and executive staff of the police department that he intends to step down from his position at the end of Mayor Bell's term.

Chief Diggs cited irreconcilable differences in policing philosophy with Mayor-elect D. Michael Collins as his reason for stepping down.

The chief's final day with the department will be Jan. 2, 2014. Chief Diggs says he will pursue other professional law enforcement opportunities, and is giving the Mayor-elect the chance to appoint a chief with who he shares the same approach to policing strategy.

Mayor-elect D. Michael Collins released the following statement on the chief's resignation:

Toledo Police Chief Derrick Diggs was appointed to the position of Chief under Mayor Michael P. Bell, he served his Mayor well as Chief and I have the utmost respect for Chief Diggs as an individual. I will be announcing my candidate for appointment to the Chief of Police along with the other Director positions on or before December 16th. This individual shares some of my philosophies on how to best meet the safety needs of our community as defined during my mayoral campaign. I wish Chief Diggs success in his future endeavors as a law enforcement professional.

Collins says he will be hiring from within when it comes to the new chief.

"The individual I am going to be naming as Chief of Police is an individual who serves on the police department and I have the utmost confidence in terms of his capabilities of leading the department under my administration," Collins said Thursday morning.

The new chief will have to be approved by a vote of Toledo City Council after he or she is named by Collins. A majority vote of council is needed to approve the new Chief.

Mobile users, click on the "Video" button in the app to watch this story. Download our app here.

Copyright 2013 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.