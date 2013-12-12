Toledo Correctional Institution on lockdown for contraband sweep

Juror dismissed from jury of The People vs. James Worley

James Worley found guilty in the murder and kidnapping of Sierah Joughin

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot is the seventh largest in lottery history. (Source: WJXT via CNN)

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner Police responded to reports of a man wielding a machete in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart. Source: FOX 8

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

Prison officials say the Toledo Correctional Institution is on lockdown for a "major clearout" taking place Thursday.

Officials say they're conducting what's essentially a shake-down, in an effort to remove contraband, such as drugs, weapons, and money. The surprise - yet routine - lockdown doesn't include staff members, but a full sweep of inmates and cells.

The sweep is also trying to help workers identify any kind of groups that could pose danger. The lockdown could continue into the afternoon because roughly 1,100 inmates are currently housed there.

Visitation hours have been cancelled for the day.

Lockdowns have been common in the past. In 2012, a lockdown was issued after multiple threats were made to the prison by phone. There was a lockdown in 2011 to allow officers to search after the prison received information about a homemade gun possibly inside.

Recently, the state has stopped sending inmates to the facility because of overcrowding. It's trying to reduce the institution's total population by moving inmates to other facilities.

This year, the Toledo Correctional Center has had three homicides, one suicide and an inspection report that found the prison's safety and security in great need of improvement.

