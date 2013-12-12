Toledo Correctional Institution on lockdown for contraband sweep - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledo Correctional Institution on lockdown for contraband sweep

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Prison officials say the Toledo Correctional Institution is on lockdown for a "major clearout" taking place Thursday.

Officials say they're conducting what's essentially a shake-down, in an effort to remove contraband, such as drugs, weapons, and money. The surprise - yet routine - lockdown doesn't include staff members, but a full sweep of inmates and cells.

The sweep is also trying to help workers identify any kind of groups that could pose danger.  The lockdown could continue into the afternoon because roughly 1,100 inmates are currently housed there.

Visitation hours have been cancelled for the day.

Lockdowns have been common in the past. In 2012, a lockdown was issued after multiple threats were made to the prison by phone. There was a lockdown in 2011 to allow officers to search after the prison received information about a homemade gun possibly inside.

Recently, the state has stopped sending inmates to the facility because of overcrowding. It's trying to reduce the institution's total population by moving inmates to other facilities.

This year, the Toledo Correctional Center has had three homicides, one suicide and an inspection report that found the prison's safety and security in great need of improvement.

