Crews working on west Toledo water main break - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

BREAKING

Crews working on west Toledo water main break

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

City crews have repaired a large water main break that happened in front of the Dollar Floor Store at Jackman and Laskey in west Toledo.

Workers say 9-feet of a 12-inch main burst apart, flooding the surrounding area and at least one store.

Crews had to wait for parts to arrive before beginning repairs of the water main.  One lane of Laskey is closed as crews tore up part of the road to start repairs.  Workers are currently filling the hole back up.

Workers asked those in the area to drive slow and avoid the area if possible.  The surrounding parking lot was reportedly very icy and slick.

Toledo News Now has a crew at the scene and will provide updates as they become available.

Copyright 2013 Toledo News Now.  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly