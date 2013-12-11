Boys and Girls Club kids party at Imagination Station - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Boys and Girls Club kids party at Imagination Station

Reporting by Tim Miller, Reporter
TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

The Boys and Girls Club of Toledo ended the year properly with their annual Christmas party at Imagination Station Wednesday night.

This is the 122nd year the club has held a Christmas party. This year, 600 kids from two of the club centers got to enjoy the exhibits at Imagination Station. And just as they were leaving, the kids were surprised by Santa.

The boys and girls walked through the traditional goody bag line to take home 30 different items like toys and footballs.

"It's the trustees' Christmas party, so they are the ones that are putting it on, sponsoring almost everything that we have here," explained Shawna Woody. "But it is just the look on [the kids'] face that is the gift to us. They are so happy, they are so surprised at some of the things that they are getting, and it just makes for a wonderful Christmas party for everybody."

The second group of Boys and Girls Club kids will arrive at Imagination Station Thursday for their party.

Donations from the community help make the event possible.

