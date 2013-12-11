Gifts still needed for Lucas County children this Christmas - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Gifts still needed for Lucas County children this Christmas

There are hundreds of households in northwest Ohio that need help providing for the holidays. The Lucas County Children Services does their part to make sure every child they work with has something to look forward to this Christmas, but they need help.

WTOL has teamed up with LCCS to conduct a massive toy drive.

Marco Quimbaya is a case worker for the LCCS. He says he enjoys being a case worker now more than any time of the year because he gets to deliver gifts to the children and families he works with.

"They're real, real appreciative," he said. "they're open to and cooperative more at this time, especially when they are being assisted by getting gifts for the children. It's a good time for the family."

The need is greater this year than last. In 2012, LCCS gave presents to 1,200 households. This year they expect to help 1,500.

"The response has been tremendous, and we know that Toledoans are incredibly generous and when they're asked, they really come out and do right by our kids," said Julie Malkin from LCCS.

It's not too late to help. They are still looking for gift cards for teens, bike helmets, baby clothing and baby items.

"Our agency works hard to make sure the kids are safe, but this goes the next step," Malkin said. "This makes sure that the kids are happy and have great holidays like every other kid should have."

