Junior high addition in progress at Napoleon Schools - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Junior high addition in progress at Napoleon Schools

NAPOLEON, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Majorchanges are on the way for the Napoleon school district as construction on anew junior high addition moves forward.

Allof the foundations for the addition and swing space are in, now they're justwaiting for the structural steel to arrive so the walls can go up.

Someof the things the new addition will feature are new music offices, classrooms,technology centers and technology support centers.

"Theoutside of the building as you drive past, you can see quite a bit of movementand progress," said Superintendent Dr. Stephen Fogo. "What people don't see iswhat's happening inside. It's kind of unique, some of the spaces."

Thisis part of a larger plan to create a school campus for the district, with arenovated high school, the new junior high addition, and a new elementaryschool across the street.

Mobile users, click on the"Video" button in the app to watch this story. Download our app here.

Copyright 2013 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Junior high addition in progress at Napoleon SchoolsMore>>

  • CONNECT WITH US

    CONNECT WITH US

    LIKE us on Facebook - Follow us on Twitter -  Get Text & Email Alerts - Download our Apps - Send us photos & videoMore >>
    LIKE us on Facebook - Follow us on Twitter -  Get Text & Email Alerts - Download our Apps - Send us photos & videoMore >>
Powered by Frankly