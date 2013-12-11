BGSU announces tuition freeze - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

BGSU announces tuition freeze

BOWLING GREEN, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Goodnews for Bowling Green State University students and parents: School officialsjust announced they will be freezing tuition for next school year.

Theuniversity president says they are concerned with the rising number of studentswho graduate in debt. They're hoping this will make it easier for current andfuture students to graduate.

Startingnext school year, in-state tuition will remain at $10,606. Out-of-stateundergrads will pay $17,914. The cost of room and board will depend on wherestudents live and which meal plans they use. The university estimates it couldbe as low as $8,244 for next year.

Studentssay this is music to their ears.

"Ithink it's going to be awesome, because, like I said, I'm an out-of-statestudent and I'm moving in-state, so that freeze and drop will help me a lotsince I have to start paying for it myself anyway," said Justin Pace.

Payingtheir way through college is becoming more of a reality for students. Accordingto the Institute for College Access and Success, the average amount of debt isabout $29,000.

Mobile users, click on the"Video" button in the app to watch this story. Download our app here.

Copyright 2013 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

 

Powered by Frankly