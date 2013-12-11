Findlay Police post ’50 most wanted’ list online

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

How do you catch a criminal? Authorities in Findlay say the answer may be through social media. After releasing a list of their 50 most wanted online last week, they're now making arrests.

Six people have been arrested in the last week since Findlay Police posted the list on their Facebook page. The Crimestoppers unit of the Hancock County Sheriff's Office helped create the list.

"Facebook is a big thing, and people are naturally curious, so they'll look down through the most wanted and maybe see someone that they either know, or maybe they live next to them and they didn't know they had a warrant for them," said Det. Lyle Harvitt, from the Hancock County Sheriff's Office.

Most of the people on the list are facing child support and drug charges.

"We just don't have enough people to go out and serve all these warrants," Harvitt said. "We have a bunch of warrants. A lot of people keep ahead of us, too. They move continuously, so it is hard to keep up with them."

Officials say by putting the wanted people's names and faces out for the world to see online, it allows citizens to help them get lawbreakers off the streets.

"The public is actually involved, and they want to help us catch these people," Harvitt said.

Click here to see the list.

