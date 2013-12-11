District leaders looking for safe routes to Napoleon Schools - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

District leaders looking for safe routes to Napoleon Schools

NAPOLEON, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Leadersof Napoleon Schools are working to make it easier and safer for kids to walk toschool.

It'sa lesson district leaders say they want students to take outside of theclassroom and carry with them for life.

"Weneed to find ways to help encourage healthy lifestyles," said SuperintendentDr. Stephen Fogo.

Hesays that could include walking to school. So Dr. Fogo is working with otherleaders and parents to come up with ways to create safe pedestrian and bikeroutes to their new school campus.

"Itcould be sidewalks, it could be pedestrian crossings, the stripes in thestreets," he said.

Fogosays federal grants are available to help fund a project like this and he saysonce it's complete, it could help the more than 500 students who live within amile of the school get more physical activity in their day.

"Weneed to find a way to make it safe for kids, so parents know the routes thatthey're taking, know that they're supervised," he said. "That will help perhapsencourage those kids to have a more healthy lifestyle."

Thenext step is to make a presentation to the Ohio Department of Transportationwith their safe route plans. Then they can apply for grant money.

