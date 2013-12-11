BGSU begins $24 million building renovation - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

BGSU begins $24 million building renovation

BOWLING GREEN, OH (Toledo News Now) -

BowlingGreen State University is set to overhaul another building – this time, SouthHall will be getting a multi-million dollar renovation.

Thechange will have a major impact on students and staff. The entire School ofMedia and Communication will be switching buildings. They'll move to South Hallfrom West Hall – for the price of $24 million.

WestHall is currently home to classrooms, the student TV station, radio station andnewspaper. With the renovation of South Hall, the entire West Hall will bedemolished.

"Ithink it will be a great idea," said Micah Delaney, a senior telecommunicationmajor. "There will be more space and better equipment, and I think it will be agood look for the campus."

Thenew classrooms will be complete in the fall of 2015. The radio and TV studioswill be operational later that year.

"Newoffice space, new classroom space," said Adrianne Kowalski, a junior. "It's notgoing to be like the older version, more updated."

Studentssay a new building with better equipment will help recruit students.

"Ithink it's going to help tremendously be able to get some college experience inso that way they're able to go out into the real world so they can apply thatexperience, and they have a chance of getting those jobs," said Grant Crawford,who minors in journalism.

WestHall won't be demolished until the renovations at South are complete.

    Newsweek recently released its list of the Most Beautiful Colleges. The ranking took in to consideration campus aesthetics, as well as the attractiveness of its student body.
