Recount results certified, Sykes beats Martinez for council

Reporting by Tim Miller, Reporter
Councilman Adam Martinez Councilman Adam Martinez
LUCAS COUNTY, OH

The Lucas County Board of Elections on Wednesday certified results of two recounts which were required by state law due to close margins. Both recounts verify the election results.

In the Toledo City Council at-large race, Larry Sykes beat out Adam Martinez for the sixth and final seat by five votes.

"It was very stressful, I'm sure, on all of us," Sykes said. "It could have gone a different way, but it didn't. It went in my favor and I'm thankful for that."

For Martinez, it's time to figure out what's next for him.

"We'll see what's next," he said. "There's certainly the opportunity for the District 2 appointment, but before I can get to that point, I need to have some discussions with the Chairman (of the Lucas County Democratic Party)."

The margin of victory was only one vote in Ottawa Hills for 36-year council veteran Robert Reichert, who beat out Edward Shimborske for the final seat on village council.

"The people that say their vote doesn't count? Obviously there is one person out there that I need to thank a lot!" Reichert said. "The one vote does make a lot of difference."

Resident Sandy Hupp's husband also won his seat on council in 2011 by surviving a recount. She understands the importance of a single vote.

"If we want things to be passed the way that we want them to be, we've got to get out there and vote," Hupp said.

Reichert wished Shimborske well after a tough loss.

"I certainly appreciate his campaigning, and to do so well coming out for the first time," Reichert said. "I encourage him to continue to seek public office."

