Recount results certified, Sykes beats Martinez for council

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot is the seventh largest in lottery history. (Source: WJXT via CNN)

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner Police responded to reports of a man wielding a machete in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart. Source: FOX 8

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

The Lucas County Board of Elections on Wednesday certified results of two recounts which were required by state law due to close margins. Both recounts verify the election results.

In the Toledo City Council at-large race, Larry Sykes beat out Adam Martinez for the sixth and final seat by five votes.

"It was very stressful, I'm sure, on all of us," Sykes said. "It could have gone a different way, but it didn't. It went in my favor and I'm thankful for that."

For Martinez, it's time to figure out what's next for him.

"We'll see what's next," he said. "There's certainly the opportunity for the District 2 appointment, but before I can get to that point, I need to have some discussions with the Chairman (of the Lucas County Democratic Party)."

The margin of victory was only one vote in Ottawa Hills for 36-year council veteran Robert Reichert, who beat out Edward Shimborske for the final seat on village council.

"The people that say their vote doesn't count? Obviously there is one person out there that I need to thank a lot!" Reichert said. "The one vote does make a lot of difference."

Resident Sandy Hupp's husband also won his seat on council in 2011 by surviving a recount. She understands the importance of a single vote.

"If we want things to be passed the way that we want them to be, we've got to get out there and vote," Hupp said.

Reichert wished Shimborske well after a tough loss.

"I certainly appreciate his campaigning, and to do so well coming out for the first time," Reichert said. "I encourage him to continue to seek public office."



