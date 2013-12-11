VIDEO: Kindergartner signs school's holiday concert for parents - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

VIDEO: Kindergartner signs school's holiday concert for parents

(Toledo News Now) -

A young Florida girl didn't want her deaf parents to miss out on her school's holiday concert, so the kindergartner signed the entire show while performing at the same time.

The little girl sang and signed the class's renditions of "Santa Was His Name-O," "Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer," "I Have a Little Dreidel" and "Jingle Bells."

Those with knowledge of American Sign Language commenting on the video say they are impressed with the girl's signing ability.

"Beyond the lyrics, she expresses the music rhythms, special notes, and chimes very accurately and lively in a kiddie way," commented Vivienne Tran.

Mobile users, click here to view the video on YouTube.

Copyright 2013 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly