Toledo jumps 49 places in national economic ranking

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot is the seventh largest in lottery history. (Source: WJXT via CNN)

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner Police responded to reports of a man wielding a machete in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart. Source: FOX 8

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

The Glass City is shining a little brighter when it comes to the local economy, according to the Milken Institute.

The institute ranks American cities on economic performance using a number of metrics, including job growth, job retention and economic vitality. Toledo jumped from 180 to 131 on the list this year, earning its highest ranking in the history of the index.

Mayor Mike Bell's office gives much of the credit for the improved economic outlook to the auto industry.

"When they looked at our economy locally they said a large portion of it is attributable to the manufacturing economy that we that we have here in Toledo, especially with the auto industry. Not just assembly, but also the parts manufacturers and the other spin off jobs, and so as we've seen Toledo come out of the recession, that's definitely been a major contributor to our ability to achieve that job growth," said Mayoral Spokesperson Jen Sorgenfrie.

General Motors has added workers at its Power Train plant in west Toledo, and Chrysler is bringing on employees to build the new Jeep Cherokee at the Toledo North Assembly Plant.

Click here to view the full report from the Milken Institute.

