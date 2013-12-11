Toledo jumps 49 places in national economic ranking - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledo jumps 49 places in national economic ranking

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

The Glass City is shining a little brighter when it comes to the local economy, according to the Milken Institute.

The institute ranks American cities on economic performance using a number of metrics, including job growth, job retention and economic vitality. Toledo jumped from 180 to 131 on the list this year, earning its highest ranking in the history of the index.

Mayor Mike Bell's office gives much of the credit for the improved economic outlook to the auto industry.

"When they looked at our economy locally they said a large portion of it is attributable to the manufacturing economy that we that we have here in Toledo, especially with the auto industry. Not just assembly, but also the parts manufacturers and the other spin off jobs, and so as we've seen Toledo come out of the recession, that's definitely been a major contributor to our ability to achieve that job growth," said Mayoral Spokesperson Jen Sorgenfrie.

General Motors has added workers at its Power Train plant in west Toledo, and Chrysler is bringing on employees to build the new Jeep Cherokee at the Toledo North Assembly Plant.

Click here to view the full report from the Milken Institute.

Mobile users, click on the "Video" button in the app to watch this story. Download our app here.

Copyright 2013 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly