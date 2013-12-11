$1K in jewelry and electronics stolen from Oregon homes

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Police are investigating if the two break-ins are related and have increased patrols in the area.

Oregon police are trying to find out who broke into two homes Tuesday, stealing more than $1,000 worth of items.

According to police, the break-ins happened in the 3000 block of Eastmoreland and the 400 block of Sewell while the homeowners were away. More than $1,000 worth of jewelry and electronics were stolen from each home.





Det. Janet Zale says this time of year, crimes like these are more frequent.





"A lot of people are gone during this time of year. Besides work and school, people are out shopping for the holidays," said Zale.





Zale says this gives thieves the opportunity to break into homes, but she says there are some things homeowners can do to prevent it.





"Because people are moving in and out of their house a lot. Have a conversation with your neighbors if you're going to be gone for an extended period of time," suggested Zale.





Since the two break-ins happened within a mile of each other, the police department has increased patrol in those areas.





"It gives the neighborhood a sense of security, that we are aware of what's going on and we're trying," said Zale.





Police are investigating if the two incidents are related.





If you have any information that can lead to an arrest, you're encouraged to call the Oregon Police Department at 419-698-7062.