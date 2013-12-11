$1K in jewelry and electronics stolen from Oregon homes - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

$1K in jewelry and electronics stolen from Oregon homes

Reporting by Steven Jackson, Reporter
OREGON, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Oregon police are trying to find out who broke into two homes Tuesday, stealing more than $1,000 worth of items.

According to police, the break-ins happened in the 3000 block of Eastmoreland and the 400 block of Sewell while the homeowners were away. More than $1,000 worth of jewelry and electronics were stolen from each home. 

Det. Janet Zale says this time of year, crimes like these are more frequent. 

"A lot of people are gone during this time of year. Besides work and school, people are out shopping for the holidays," said Zale.

Zale says this gives thieves the opportunity to break into homes, but she says there are some things homeowners can do to prevent it. 

"Because people are moving in and out of their house a lot. Have a conversation with your neighbors if you're going to be gone for an extended period of time," suggested Zale.

Since the two break-ins happened within a mile of each other, the police department has increased patrol in those areas.

"It gives the neighborhood a sense of security, that we are aware of what's going on and we're trying," said Zale.

Police are investigating if the two incidents are related. 

If you have any information that can lead to an arrest, you're encouraged to call the Oregon Police Department at 419-698-7062.

