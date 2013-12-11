No one hurt in fire at Oregon home - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

No one hurt in fire at Oregon home

OREGON, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Oregon fire crews put out a fire inside a home Wednesday afternoon.

Crews received a call of a structure fire in the 2200 block of Momany Street around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Oregon Fire Chief Ed Ellis says the fire was contained in the rear bedroom of a manufactured home.  Ellis says crews put out the fire quickly after arriving on the scene. No one was hurt in the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Mobile users, click on the "Video" button in the app to watch this story. Download our app here.

Copyright 2013 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

  • No one hurt in fire at Oregon homeMore>>

  • CONNECT WITH US

    CONNECT WITH US

    LIKE us on Facebook - Follow us on Twitter -  Get Text & Email Alerts - Download our Apps - Send us photos & videoMore >>
    LIKE us on Facebook - Follow us on Twitter -  Get Text & Email Alerts - Download our Apps - Send us photos & videoMore >>
Powered by Frankly