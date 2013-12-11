Northwood Schools considering levy for May ballot, after November's failed

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

At a meeting Tuesday night, the Northwood School District opened the floor to community members to see if they should try another levy, after November's failed by two votes.

Some parents say the school district needs to give the levy another shot. Not only so the schools can provide the best education possible for their students, but also because the aging buildings are becoming a health hazard.

"The children are citizens too, and somebody has to speak up for them," said parent Angelina Schilt.

Schilt has three kids who attend Northwood Schools. As a result, she says she supports a new school building, especially because it will make it easier for her kids to learn during the summer heat.

"Air conditioning, one, would be great. But it's just the fact that they're having trouble paying attention in a learning environment that is, really, to them, unsafe and too hot," explained Schilt.

In November, the Northwood School District had a 4.9 mill property tax levy on the ballot. It failed by two votes.



Superintendent Greg Clark says the money would have gone toward a new school building.

"Our buildings are between 50 and 75 years old, and most of the infrastructure in those buildings is original," said Clark.

The board of education wanted to hear from community members to see if they should try again in May. Parents said yes.

"I just hope, that in the spring, it will go up and actually pass this time," said Lori Kovacs.

"With asbestos in the air and dust falling, things like that, it just makes me wonder what else is going on in here and just, I'm going to try to send my kids to a place that's as safe and as healthy [as possible]. Isn't that what every parent wants?" said Schilt.

The board will take suggestions from the community and work toward a plan. This is the last chance for the school to be granted 35 percent of the funding from the state.

Related:

Mobile users, click on the "Video" button in the app to watch this story. Download our app here.

Copyright 2013 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.