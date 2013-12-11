Lenawee County Sheriff asking for more money, hopes to add 3 off - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Lenawee County Sheriff asking for more money, hopes to add 3 officers

ADRIAN, MI (Toledo News Now) -

Lenawee County SheriffJack Welsh says he needs more officers on the streets and in the county jail,and that means more money.

The sheriff is askingcounty commissioners for an additional $205,000 in 2014 to hire two officers topatrol the streets and one to work at the Lenawee County Jail.

"I got elected to keep thepublic safe, and when we don't have the manpower to do that at the level Ithink it should be done, it's very frustrating," said Sheriff Welsh.

The sheriff says violentcrime is up 64 percent in Lenawee County, and overtime at the jail is up 248percent in 2013. Sheriff Welsh says low staffing levels are affecting the waythe department fights crime.

"We don't have enoughpeople out to be proactive and that's what concerns me. We're not proactive,we're just reactive to what happens to come in and that's all we can do becausewe just don't have the help," said Welsh.

County commissioners have notyet officially responded to Welsh's request for additional funds.

Copyright 2013 Toledo NewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly