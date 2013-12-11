Mike “Mad Dog” Adams sings some holiday jams - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Mike “Mad Dog” Adams sings some holiday jams

As Mike "Mad Dog" Adams always says, every day above ground is a good day.

We had ourselves a good day Wednesday on Your Day and Fox Toledo Daybreak, when "Mad Dog" swung by to serenade us with a couple tunes.

If you'd like to see him perform live, you can see his schedule of upcoming performances here.

