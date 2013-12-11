Web chat with ProMedica's Dr. Jose Parodi on weight loss surgery - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Live Blog Web chat on colorectal cancer with Dr. Asish Mukherjee
 

Web chat with ProMedica's Dr. Jose Parodi on weight loss surgery

Dr. Jose Parodi (Source: ProMedica) Dr. Jose Parodi (Source: ProMedica)
TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

ProMedica's Dr. Jose Parodi joined us for a live web chat Dec. 11 to answer your questions and give advice about weight-loss options. Watch the video above.

The ProMedica Toledo Hospital Metabolic and Bariatric Program is dedicated to providing a surgical weight-loss option for adults facing severe obesity. Led by board-certified medical director Patrick White, MD, FACS, this team of nurses, physician assistants, dietitians, social workers, physical therapists, and patient educators offers a comprehensive, supportive pre- and post-surgery program for patients. The program has been in continuous operation for more than six years. During that time, they have provided expert, compassionate care to many people throughout northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan.

If you need more information about the ProMedica Toledo Hospital Metabolic and Bariatric Program, call 419-291-6740 or 1-866-792-5897 (toll free).

Dr. Parodi's Office Locations:

3909 Woodley Road, Suite 200
Toledo, OH 43606
Phone:419-291-6777
Fax: 419-480-5900

725 S. Shoop Ave.
Wauseon, OH 43567
Phone: 419-330-2740
Fax: 419-330-2742

Click here to learn more about Dr. Parodi.

Copyright 2013 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Web chat with ProMedica's Dr. Jose Parodi on weight loss surgeryMore>>

  • CONNECT WITH US

    CONNECT WITH US

    LIKE us on Facebook - Follow us on Twitter -  Get Text & Email Alerts - Download our Apps - Send us photos & videoMore >>
    LIKE us on Facebook - Follow us on Twitter -  Get Text & Email Alerts - Download our Apps - Send us photos & videoMore >>
Powered by Frankly