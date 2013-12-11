Get the most out of your gas use this holiday season - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Get the most out of your gas use this holiday season

(Toledo News Now) -

As with every holiday season, gas prices are expected to rise as people begin to travel.

Because gas station can charge a pretty penny when you fill up, here's some steps to maximize your vehicles gas efficiency:

- Make sure your tires are properly inflated before leaving for a lengthy trip

- Also make sure your car is fully serviced

- Avoid traveling too fast; 75 mph may be tempting, but your car will be the most efficient traveling around 62 mph

- Whenever possible, use cruise control to limit your breaking and accelerating

- Remove anything you don't need in your car; you'll get better gas mileage if you keep your car light

- Use technology to watch out for traffic congestion; breaking and accelerating uses up more gas

- For that same reason, avoid travel at peak hours

- Make sure you always have an emergency plan

Toledo News Now's Amanda St. Hilaire detailed these tips Wednesday morning, so be sure to watch the video above to learn more from her.

Mobile users, click on the "video" button in the app to watch this story. Download our app here.

Copyright 2013 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly