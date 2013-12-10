Council says goodbye to Mayor Bell - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Council says goodbye to Mayor Bell

Reporting by Tim Miller, Reporter
TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Mayor Mike Bell attended his final city council meeting as mayor Tuesday night, and revealed that his failed bid for re-election may not be his last campaign.

City council said goodbye to Bell at their meeting Tuesday, and thanked him for leading the city.

"At all times, your passion, your professionalism and your commitment to others is outstanding," said Council President Paula Hicks-Hudson.

"We didn't always agree on everything, but at the end of the day, we left it on the field and there was no problem for us to go and grab a drink afterwards and discuss it," added Councilman Adam Martinez.

Some council members thanked the mayor for the business partnerships he made with Chinese developers, like his controversial sale of the Marina District land.

"I don't think it matters if the investors were Chinese or Canadian or Japanese or Irish or English," Councilman Joe McNamara said. The fact that you were able to sell Toledo and bring investment here is incredible."

And Mayor Bell thanked the council, even the man who defeated him in November.

"What I want to see, Mayor-Elect Collins, is that you are extremely successful," Bell said. "Because these people out here are depending on you to be extremely successful."

While it all seems like an ending, it might not be. The mayor says he could start a consulting firm or run for office again.

"I have not necessarily totally given up," he said. "I may look at something else politically, but we will just see where that goes."

Also saying goodbye were council members George Sarantou, Joe McNamara, Shaun Enright and Adam Martinez. Councilman Mike Collins will be sworn in as mayor in January.

