Residents fear south Toledo building will be demolished

Reporting by Steven Jackson, Reporter
TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

A south Toledo building was supposed to be repaired after bricks crumbled from its side weeks ago. It hasn't been fixed, and now there may be a new problem.

The building at Arlington and Woodsdale is falling apart. The owner, Dennis Noneman, has said it would be fixed, but nothing has happened.

"It's not good to have a building in shape like this," said Chuck Childers, who manages 419 Deals on the first floor of the building. "We want to see the building repaired up to code so that it can function and even get more businesses in here."

Chuck and his son Micah have run their pawn shop in the building for four years. They say the building is not going to be fixed, but demolished.

"It has come from multiple sources who are in control," Micah said. "The building is in receivership, and I don't know if it's the bank or the receiver, but a lot of people around here have been talking and it's going to be more cost-effective to tear the building down."

But if the building is torn down, 419 Deals will have to move.

"We'd rather not see it taken down," Chuck said. "We would rather see it preserved. We're going to have to move, you know, and we're not happy about that. We love being here in the south end."

Noneman has not returned a call from Toledo News Now. Officials at the Lucas County Land Bank say at this time they are trying to get the title to the property and, at this point, it will not be demolished.

