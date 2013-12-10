4 arrested after Tiffin street brawl - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

4 arrested after Tiffin street brawl

TIFFIN, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Four people are facing charges after a massive fight broke out in the streets of Tiffin over the weekend.

Police say about 100 people were in the street when they arrived on the scene outside of DP's Bar on South Washington Street early Sunday morning.

Witnesses say the trouble began when the bar started to close. A fight broke out between a small group of people, but escalated when about 100 others tried to watch.

When police arrived, they broke it up. Most people left peacefully, but four continued to fight and were arrested: Oliver Cyprian, 23, Tevin Bradley, 21, and Mitchell Marshall, 21, were charged with disorderly conduct. The fourth, Devontae Payne, 23, was charged with assault and obstruction of justice.

Elyjah Clark owns a tattoo parlor across the street from the bar and was there Sunday. He says this kind of chaos is not common for the bar.

"In this town, when it comes to the bars, a couple of drunk guys might start shoving each other around, but usually it gets broken up," Clark said. "That was really a one-time incident. We don't get big things like that happening around here."

Payne has already been to court. He pleaded not guilty to the assault charge and will face a judge again on Dec. 27. He was found guilty of obstructing justice and will spend the next 30 days in jail.

