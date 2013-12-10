Van donated to Swanton family with quadruplets - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Van donated to Swanton family with quadruplets

SWANTON, OH (Toledo News Now) -

A mother of quadruplets was struggling to find proper transportation for her family, but a big donation has come her way.

The village of Swanton came together to raise funds to get a car for the Baldwin family last month. Members of the community started an online donation site and held a fundraiser.

The Baldwin family then received multiple offers from car dealerships to buy a van at a discounted price, but during a recent fundraiser through Faith Lutheran Church, a van was given to the family for free. Laura Baldwin says she is extremely grateful.

"It's the holiday season," she said. "People have their own expenses and things that they have to do. And for people to come to us and come to our fundraiser, give us money…for people to do that is just, it is very generous. I mean, it is just so nice to know that people care enough to do that."

The van is a 2005 Honda Odyssey, which is currently being inspected by a mechanic. The community also raised $4,200, which can now go toward any car repairs and diapers.

