Collins’ mayoral campaign aided by labor groups - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Collins’ mayoral campaign aided by labor groups

Mayor-Elect Mike Collins Mayor-Elect Mike Collins
TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

On Tuesday, Toledo Mayor-Elect Mike Collins filed his post general campaign finance report, revealing just how much money he raised and spent this year on his successful campaign.

Factoring in previous filings, Collins reports raising $151,382 this year, while spending $140,630. Hefty sums were generated by way of organized labor groups.

"I am very grateful for the amount of money I was able to receive from labor, and I don't think we could have made it without them," Collins said.

BJ Fischer, who worked on the unsuccessful Bell re-election campaign, says Collins had the luxury of having a union-funded group spending more than $150,000 on anti-Bell campaign ads.

"That gave him two advantages. First of all, money is an advantage," Fischer said. "But also, Collins didn't have to attack Bell himself. He had it being done by an outside party."

Moving forward, Collins says his major political donors know they will not be running the show.

"The labor organizations that supported me realized going in this was not going to become exclusively their government," he said.

Bell has not yet filed his post general report, and has until Friday to do so.  

Mobile users, click on the "Video" button in the app to watch this story. Download our app here.

Copyright 2013 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Collins’ mayoral campaign aided by labor groupsMore>>

  • CONNECT WITH US

    CONNECT WITH US

    LIKE us on Facebook - Follow us on Twitter -  Get Text & Email Alerts - Download our Apps - Send us photos & videoMore >>
    LIKE us on Facebook - Follow us on Twitter -  Get Text & Email Alerts - Download our Apps - Send us photos & videoMore >>
Powered by Frankly