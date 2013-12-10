Collins’ mayoral campaign aided by labor groups

Juror dismissed from jury of The People vs. James Worley

James Worley found guilty in the murder and kidnapping of Sierah Joughin

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot is the seventh largest in lottery history. (Source: WJXT via CNN)

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner Police responded to reports of a man wielding a machete in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart. Source: FOX 8

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

On Tuesday, Toledo Mayor-Elect Mike Collins filed his post general campaign finance report, revealing just how much money he raised and spent this year on his successful campaign.

Factoring in previous filings, Collins reports raising $151,382 this year, while spending $140,630. Hefty sums were generated by way of organized labor groups.

"I am very grateful for the amount of money I was able to receive from labor, and I don't think we could have made it without them," Collins said.

BJ Fischer, who worked on the unsuccessful Bell re-election campaign, says Collins had the luxury of having a union-funded group spending more than $150,000 on anti-Bell campaign ads.

"That gave him two advantages. First of all, money is an advantage," Fischer said. "But also, Collins didn't have to attack Bell himself. He had it being done by an outside party."

Moving forward, Collins says his major political donors know they will not be running the show.

"The labor organizations that supported me realized going in this was not going to become exclusively their government," he said.

Bell has not yet filed his post general report, and has until Friday to do so.

