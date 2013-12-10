Changes coming to city council in January

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

On Tuesday, Toledo City Council held its final meeting of the year, and with new at-large terms beginning next month, there will be plenty of changes on the 21st floor at One Government Center.



Provided the election recount doesn't change the result between Larry Sykes and Adam Martinez, Sykes will be joining former Mayor Jack Ford, Sandy Spang, Theresa Gabriel, and whoever is appointed to replace Mike Collins in District 2 as the new faces on council.

Considering turnover has the potential to create turmoil, it raises the question of what kind of council will Mayor-Elect Mike Collins have to work with when he takes office.

Councilwoman-Elect Theresa Gabriel is hoping council will get to work right away.

"With the way the economy is and the state of the City of Toledo, and with a new mayor, I don't think we have time to have a honeymoon period," Gabriel said.

Councilman George Sarantou, who could not run for re-election because of term limits, says he's hopeful the new council members will be able to be effective legislators.

"As far as the new council, I'm going to assume the positive," he said. "They will do what's right and will be independent, but they will try to pull together to get things done."

Sarantou says an early indication of potential friction within the new council will be whether or not someone challenges Paula Hicks-Hudson for Council President.

Regarding the soon-to-be-vacant District 2 seat, Martinez and former Councilman Frank Szollosi have expressed interest in getting that appointment after Mike Collins is sworn in as mayor.

