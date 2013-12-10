UPS truck hits stopped vehicle, packages fly across turnpike lan - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

UPS truck hits stopped vehicle, packages fly across turnpike lanes

Reporting by Steven Jackson, Reporter
The highway patrol says a semi was pulled over receiving assistance from a service truck when it was hit. The highway patrol says a semi was pulled over receiving assistance from a service truck when it was hit.
LAKE TOWNSHIP, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Some Christmas gifts may be delayed after a United Parcel Service truck spilled its contents all over the Ohio Turnpike Tuesday morning.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the UPS truck hit another semi, which was pulled over getting assistance from a service truck. No one was seriously hurt in the crash, but the accident caused the UPS truck's packages to spill all over the roadway.

The crash happened early Tuesday morning in the westbound lanes of the Ohio Turnpike near mile marker 71 in Lake Township. It took several hours to clean up after the wreck.

"Night time driving can be dangerous. People are sleepy and sleepy drivers are just as bad as impaired drivers," said Steven Endicott with the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The patrol says it has not yet determined what caused the accident.

UPS says customers can visit http://www.ups.com to track packages.

