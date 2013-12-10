Rossford to experiment with brine to treat winter roads - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Rossford to experiment with brine to treat winter roads

ROSSFORD, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Rossford is getting ready to start a new experiment: The city is going to start using brine instead of salt to treat roads.

Brine liquid is cheaper and more environmentally-friendly, and unlike salt, crews can pre-treat roads to get ahead of a storm.

Rossford officials say they're modeling their brine experiment based on what Springfield Township did, after they successfully switched from salt to brine. Officials say tanks will be attached to the back of their trucks and the brine will come from the Ohio Department of Transportation.
     
The problem with salt is that it cakes up on the roads and you can't pre-treat because it gets blown away when cars pass by. Brine sticks to the pavement so you can spray before the snow.

"We don't have a lot of manpower, and when you have a snow event, you have guys plowing constantly. And hopefully it will save the amount of plowing that we need to do," said Rossford City Councilwoman Caroline Zuchowski-Eckel.

Other benefits to using brine: It will not tear up roads, kill grass or get into storm drainage systems.

Rossford expects to start the road experiment later this week.

