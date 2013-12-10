Rossford to experiment with brine to treat winter roads

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot is the seventh largest in lottery history. (Source: WJXT via CNN)

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner Police responded to reports of a man wielding a machete in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart. Source: FOX 8

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

Rossford is getting ready to start a new experiment: The city is going to start using brine instead of salt to treat roads.

Brine liquid is cheaper and more environmentally-friendly, and unlike salt, crews can pre-treat roads to get ahead of a storm.





Rossford officials say they're modeling their brine experiment based on what Springfield Township did, after they successfully switched from salt to brine. Officials say tanks will be attached to the back of their trucks and the brine will come from the Ohio Department of Transportation.

The problem with salt is that it cakes up on the roads and you can't pre-treat because it gets blown away when cars pass by. Brine sticks to the pavement so you can spray before the snow.





"We don't have a lot of manpower, and when you have a snow event, you have guys plowing constantly. And hopefully it will save the amount of plowing that we need to do," said Rossford City Councilwoman Caroline Zuchowski-Eckel.





Other benefits to using brine: It will not tear up roads, kill grass or get into storm drainage systems.





Rossford expects to start the road experiment later this week.