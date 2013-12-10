Williams County man found guilty of raping three children - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Williams County man found guilty of raping three children

BRYAN, OH (Toledo News Now) -

A Williams County man has been found guilty of the rape of three children, according to the Ohio Attorney General's Office.

Daniel Bignell, 40, entered an Alford plea to three counts of rape on Tuesday. Bignell had been on trial for the charges when he decided to enter the plea.

A judge found Bignell guilty on all charges. He is set to be sentenced on January 9. Bignell could face up to 30 years in prison.

The Attorney General's Office says an investigation into Bignell began in September after an adult victim came forward, saying he or she was raped by Bignell as a child. The rapes involved children three children 13-years-old or younger and took place between 2001 and 2010, according to the Attorney General's Office.

