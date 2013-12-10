Restaurant Ratings Report: Manager called over repeat violations - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Restaurant Ratings Report: District manager called over repeat violations

A repeat offender is gaining the attention of health inspectors.

The Lucas County Health Department reached out to the district manager responsible for overseeing Kentucky Fried Chicken on Monroe Street, after marking six repeat violations on its last report. Inspectors say build-up under, behind, and in the corners of equipment needs to be cleaned, grease on the wall needs to be removed and general organization is in order.

Five violations were served at Taqueria La Michoacana along Emerald Avenue in Toledo. Food was found being thawed at room temperature, which can lead to bacteria growth, and trash bags were noted being stored in a back room of the restaurant.

King Garden on Monroe Street racked up eight violations during its latest inspection. There was uncovered food in a cooler and freezer, plus chicken and crab meat thawing improperly.  Inspectors also noticed a blocked sink and no mop sink for dumping old water.

Three violations at San Marcos Restaurant on Laskey Road. The wrong sanitizer was hooked up to the dish machine, which inspectors called "dirty" overall.

Down on Ottawa River Road at the River Diner, only one violation could be found: no hot water.

If your appetite takes you to Summit Street, the Summit Diner is in great standing with the health department: no violations.

Rod's Bar and Grill on Lagrange Street can say the same, along with Hungry Howie's on Douglas Road.

