Restaurant Ratings Report: District manager called over repeat violations

Juror dismissed from jury of The People vs. James Worley

Juror dismissed from jury of The People vs. James Worley

James Worley found guilty in the murder and kidnapping of Sierah Joughin

James Worley found guilty in the murder and kidnapping of Sierah Joughin

James Worley found guilty in the murder and kidnapping of Sierah Joughin

James Worley found guilty in the murder and kidnapping of Sierah Joughin

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot is the seventh largest in lottery history. (Source: WJXT via CNN)

The Mega Millions jackpot is the seventh largest in lottery history. (Source: WJXT via CNN)

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner Police responded to reports of a man wielding a machete in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart. Source: FOX 8

Kenner Police responded to reports of a man wielding a machete in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart. Source: FOX 8

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

The district manager of this KFC on Monroe Street was called after six repeat violations were found.

A repeat offender is gaining the attention of health inspectors.

The Lucas County Health Department reached out to the district manager responsible for overseeing Kentucky Fried Chicken on Monroe Street, after marking six repeat violations on its last report. Inspectors say build-up under, behind, and in the corners of equipment needs to be cleaned, grease on the wall needs to be removed and general organization is in order.

Five violations were served at Taqueria La Michoacana along Emerald Avenue in Toledo. Food was found being thawed at room temperature, which can lead to bacteria growth, and trash bags were noted being stored in a back room of the restaurant.

King Garden on Monroe Street racked up eight violations during its latest inspection. There was uncovered food in a cooler and freezer, plus chicken and crab meat thawing improperly. Inspectors also noticed a blocked sink and no mop sink for dumping old water.

Three violations at San Marcos Restaurant on Laskey Road. The wrong sanitizer was hooked up to the dish machine, which inspectors called "dirty" overall.

Down on Ottawa River Road at the River Diner, only one violation could be found: no hot water.

If your appetite takes you to Summit Street, the Summit Diner is in great standing with the health department: no violations.

Rod's Bar and Grill on Lagrange Street can say the same, along with Hungry Howie's on Douglas Road.

Mobile users, click on the "Video" button in the app to watch this story. Download our app here.

Copyright 2013 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.