Power restored to thousands in south Toledo

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Power outages were reported around south Toledo Tuesday afternoon, after businesses, homes and traffic lights lost power.

Toledo Edison's outage map showed 1,500 customers affected in the Glendale Avenue area Tuesday around 2 p.m. with a cause "pending investigation." The site had an estimated restoration time of 4 p.m. but around 2:15 p.m. power was restored.

Gary Keys, area manager of Toledo Edison, says a tree fell on a substation near Detroit Avenue and Schneider Road around 1:30 p.m. He said around 3,100 customers were affected, but crews quickly made repairs at the scene and restored power about an hour later.
 

