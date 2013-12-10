Toledo man accused of murdering mother in court - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledo man accused of murdering mother in court

A Toledo man who was arrested after police found his mother dead in her home Monday afternoon appeared in court Tuesday morning.

Anthony Bertolina, 34, is accused of killing his mother with a hunting knife, Mary Bertolina, 56. There is no known motive at this point.

His bond was set at $1 million. He was sent back to the Lucas County Jail and will appear in court again Dec. 17.

