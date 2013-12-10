TIPS: Avoid an accident in this winter's snow and ice

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is warning drivers about the dangers of driving in winter weather and is offering some tips on what drivers should do in the event of a vehicle break down or a crash.

From December 2012 through March 2013, 18,779 crashes occurred on snow, ice or slush covered roadways killing 42 people and injuring 5,253. Speed-related factors were reported as a cause in 56 percent of these crashes.

In the event of inclement weather, the Patrol is urging motorists to allow extra time to get to their destination, maintain a safe distance between their vehicle and the traffic ahead, pay close attention to bridges and overpasses – as they are often the first to freeze over – and to drive slowly, as everything including accelerating, turning and braking, take longer on snow-covered roadways.

"In case of a vehicle breakdown, motorists should turn on their hazard warning lights, safely position the vehicle as far off the road as possible, call #677 for assistance and remain in the vehicle until help arrives," explained Colonel Paul A. Pride, Patrol superintendent.

Troopers further suggest that if you get stuck in snow; make sure that your tail pipe is free of all snow and debris, to decrease your chance of carbon monoxide poisoning.

All motorists are encouraged to prepare their vehicle for winter driving by ensuring that the battery, cooling system, tires, wipers and defroster are all in working order. Drivers are also encouraged to carry the following winter car kit items in their vehicle in case of a breakdown:

Cell phone with car charger

Road flares or reflectors

Help or Call Police signs

First aid kit

Flashlight

Blanket/Sleeping bag

Small shovel

Bottled water and energy foods

Candles and matches

Tow strap/chain

Up-to-the-minute road conditions are always available by logging onto the Ohio Department of Transportation's website, ohgo.com.