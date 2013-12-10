TIPS: Avoid an accident in this winter's snow and ice - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

TIPS: Avoid an accident in this winter's snow and ice

COLUMBUS, OH (Press release) -

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is warning drivers about the dangers of driving in winter weather and is offering some tips on what drivers should do in the event of a vehicle break down or a crash.

From December 2012 through March 2013, 18,779 crashes occurred on snow, ice or slush covered roadways killing 42 people and injuring 5,253. Speed-related factors were reported as a cause in 56 percent of these crashes.

In the event of inclement weather, the Patrol is urging motorists to allow extra time to get to their destination, maintain a safe distance between their vehicle and the traffic ahead, pay close attention to bridges and overpasses – as they are often the first to freeze over – and to drive slowly, as everything including accelerating, turning and braking, take longer on snow-covered roadways.

"In case of a vehicle breakdown, motorists should turn on their hazard warning lights, safely position the vehicle as far off the road as possible, call #677 for assistance and remain in the vehicle until help arrives," explained Colonel Paul A. Pride, Patrol superintendent.

Troopers further suggest that if you get stuck in snow; make sure that your tail pipe is free of all snow and debris, to decrease your chance of carbon monoxide poisoning.

All motorists are encouraged to prepare their vehicle for winter driving by ensuring that the battery, cooling system, tires, wipers and defroster are all in working order. Drivers are also encouraged to carry the following winter car kit items in their vehicle in case of a breakdown:

  • Cell phone with car charger
  • Road flares or reflectors
  • Help or Call Police signs
  • First aid kit
  • Flashlight
  • Blanket/Sleeping bag
  • Small shovel
  • Bottled water and energy foods
  • Candles and matches
  • Tow strap/chain

Up-to-the-minute road conditions are always available by logging onto the Ohio Department of Transportation's website, ohgo.com.

