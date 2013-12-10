VIDEO: Fatal Wisconsin pile-up crash

Juror dismissed from jury of The People vs. James Worley

James Worley found guilty in the murder and kidnapping of Sierah Joughin

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot is the seventh largest in lottery history. (Source: WJXT via CNN)

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner Police responded to reports of a man wielding a machete in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart. Source: FOX 8

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has released video of a weekend pile-up along US 41/45 in Germantown, Wisconsin.

At least two people died and many were injured after multiple accidents and pileups across southeastern Wisconsin over the weekend.

Snow caused slippery and dangerous road conditions prompting many law enforcement and traffic officials to advise travelers to stay off the roads. Many stretches and highways and interstates had to be closed.

One person was died in a rollover crash on I43 at Highway 100 said that the Milwaukee County Sheriff's office. Dodge County officials also reported one fatality in the Town of Trenton after a semi trailer and a car collided.

Wheaton Franciscan said that their All Saints location in Racine has seen 27 patients from crashes and their Milwaukee locations has seen 12.

18 patients were sent to Froedtert Hospital. Six of those people are in critical condition.

The Wisconsin Department of transportation said that if you have to be on the roads allow extra time for travel, be sure your headlights are on, and increase your following distance.\

Read More: Tips for winter driving from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.



