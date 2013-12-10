Hot on the Web: Talented helicopter piloting, Realtime Christmas - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Hot on the Web: Talented helicopter piloting, Real time Christmas gifts

Hot on the Web: Dec. 10.

A helicopter pilot showcases some serious skill while transporting Christmas trees.

Canadian airline WestJet treats fliers to some real time gift giving – they asked passengers what they wanted for Christmas before the passengers boarded the plane, and then had those gifts waiting for the passengers at their destination.

Mobile users, click on the "video" button in the app to watch this story. Download our app here.

Copyright 2013 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly