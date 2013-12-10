Ohio Turnpike reopens after two-semi crash

Juror dismissed from jury of The People vs. James Worley

James Worley found guilty in the murder and kidnapping of Sierah Joughin

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot is the seventh largest in lottery history. (Source: WJXT via CNN)

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner Police responded to reports of a man wielding a machete in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart. Source: FOX 8

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

A crash involving three vehicles, including two semi trucks, shut down the westbound lanes of the Ohio Turnpike between mile markers 70 and 71 near Interstate 280 Tuesday morning.

The crash reportedly happened around 2 a.m. Tuesday when a UPS truck clipped another semi truck that was parked on the rim of the Turnpike. The parked semi was receiving help from a service truck when it was hit.

Westbound lanes of the Turnpike were closed in response, but police let cars through one at a time along the shoulder. The shutdown lasted several hours.

The crash also resulted in packages aboard the UPS truck to be spilled. Highway patrol workers say they are waiting to hear from UPS before they decide what to do with the packages.

No injuries were reported in the crash, but the semi driver was briefly trapped in his vehicle.

Steven Jackson is following this story and will have an update tonight on WTOL 11 News at 5.

