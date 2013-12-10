Ohio Turnpike reopens after two-semi crash - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Ohio Turnpike reopens after two-semi crash



A crash involving three vehicles, including two semi trucks, shut down the westbound lanes of the Ohio Turnpike between mile markers 70 and 71 near Interstate 280 Tuesday morning.

The crash reportedly happened around 2 a.m. Tuesday when a UPS truck clipped another semi truck that was parked on the rim of the Turnpike. The parked semi was receiving help from a service truck when it was hit.

Westbound lanes of the Turnpike were closed in response, but police let cars through one at a time along the shoulder. The shutdown lasted several hours.

The crash also resulted in packages aboard the UPS truck to be spilled. Highway patrol workers say they are waiting to hear from UPS before they decide what to do with the packages.

No injuries were reported in the crash, but the semi driver was briefly trapped in his vehicle.

Steven Jackson is following this story and will have an update tonight on WTOL 11 News at 5.

