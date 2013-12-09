Toledo man charged with mother’s death - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledo man charged with mother’s death

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

A Toledo man has been charged with murder after police found 56-year-old Mary Bertolina deceased in her home on Monday.

Toledo Police crews were dispatched to Bertolina's home at 3158 Winston in south Toledo around noon Monday for a safety check. They found Bertolina deceased and upon further investigation, police arrested her son, 34-year-old Anthony Bertolina.

He was arrested and booked in the Lucas County Jail.

