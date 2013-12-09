Sylvania Schools upgrading to save energy, money - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Sylvania Schools upgrading to save energy, money

SYLVANIA, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Sylvania City Schools are making some changes to their buildings that could save them hundreds of thousands of dollars a year.

The district has been approved to implement a House Bill 264 project, also known as an energy conservation project.

"What we'll do is we'll go through all of our buildings and we'll make infrastructure upgrades for things like lighting, HVAC improvements, so electrical, plumbing, all of those types of things," explained Laura Sauber, treasurer and chief financial officer for the district.

There are 14 buildings in the district, and while most people won't see many physical changes, the savings will be noticed.

"It's about $500,000 a year that we're anticipating to have in energy savings," Sauber said. "That will pay for the bonds that we have to pay back over a 15-year period."

Sauber says the district is selling over $5.4 million in notes to receive the bond money. The bond will be paid back with the energy savings.

This project is something the district has wanted to do, but they didn't want to go to the taxpayers for it. By paying for the bonds with energy savings, they don't have to.

"All the systems we have, you know, things age and we look for way to finance things other than having to go back to the taxpayers for things like this," Sauber said. "This is kind of a well-known program throughout the state that districts can put together plans to do these energy conservation programs."

