BG Coach Clawson to take Wake Forest position

Dave Clawson (Source: CBS Sports) Dave Clawson (Source: CBS Sports)
BOWLING GREEN, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Dave Clawson recently led the Bowling Green Falcons to a MAC championship, but now he will be moving on to a new opportunity.

According to CBS Sports, Clawson will be the next coach at Wake Forest University in North Carolina. Clawson will replace Jim Grobe, who announced his resignation earlier this month.

