911 calls released from Thanksgiving turnpike crash

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Multiple people called 911 from the Ohio Turnpike on Thanksgiving night to report the speeding car that eventually killed a Toledo couple.

According to police, Andrew Gans was going well over 100 miles per hour when he caused the horrific accident that night.

"He's going to kill somebody," said one of the callers to 911 that night.

And he did. The 24-year-old is responsible for the death of Wilbur and Margaret McCoy.

"There's a car out here running westbound, doing well over 100 miles an hour," the caller said. "It was a little Ford. He come by me so fast I couldn't see what it was."

Gans was driving a 2013 Infinity M56. It was burned so badly after the crash that it became unrecognizable.

Ohio State Highway Patrol says Gans was driving between 125 and 150 miles per hour on the Turnpike and he hit two cars. The first one sustained minor damage.

"We're on the interstate and we just had somebody side-swipe our car and keep going," another caller reported.

The second car Gans is accused of hitting belonged to the McCoys. The impact of the crash caused both vehicles to go up in flames. Gans walked away with minor injuries, but the McCoys did not survive.

"It was in the passing lane, now he's in the third lane and he is at a high rate of speed," a caller said. "I mean, this was the craziest I've ever seen."

Gans has been charged with two counts of vehicular homicide and is being held on a million-dollar bond.

Mobile users, click on the "Video" button in the app to watch this story. Download our app here.

Copyright 2013 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.