Police seek shooter in north Toledo double homicide - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Police seek shooter in north Toledo double homicide

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Toledo Police are searching for the person who shot and killed two people in north Toledo Monday evening.

Investigators say Darnell Green, 23, and John Hill, 25, were found shot near the corner of Pearl Street and Franklin Avenue around 8:15 p.m. Monday.

As of now, police have no suspects and no leads, but say there could be more than one person responsible.

"Whoever did this did a horrible, horrible thing, shooting into a house full of people like that. We need to get somebody like that off our streets," said Sgt. Joe Heffernan.

Police say whoever it was had their sights set on the north Toledo home. 

"I don't think that whoever did this just randomly picked a house out. I think that they had some reason to, or some problem with some people that were associated with the house," explained Heffernan.

Shattered glass is a violent reminder of what happened.

"The door was open, storm door was closed. At least one, maybe more shooters approached the house, fairly close up to the house, and started shooting," Heffernan said.

Neighbors say they heard rapid shots fired and then saw a male in dark clothing running away.

If you know anything about who is responsible or more about what happened, call CrimeStopper at 419-255-1111.

Text "BREAKING" to 41911 to get breaking news alerts on your mobile phone.

Mobile users, click on the "Video" button in the app to watch this story. Download our app here.

Copyright 2013 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Police seek shooter in north Toledo double homicideMore>>

  • SLIDESHOW: Toledo's Most Wanted

    SLIDESHOW: Toledo's Most Wanted

    If you have any information that could help lead to the arrest of anyone you see featured on air or online, call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.More >>
    If you have any information that could help lead to the arrest of anyone you see featured on air or online, call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.More >>
Powered by Frankly